Ugly dogs return for annual Northern California contest





Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, competes in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Martha was the 2017 winner of the event. Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections, as they compete to win the contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. The event is taking place on Saturday, June 23, 2018, this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers said they wanted more people to attend. less FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, competes in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Martha was the 2017 winner of the event. Dogs with ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, Dane Andrew holds up his dog Rascal, a Chinese Crest, while walking up the red carpet during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections, as they compete to win the contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. The event is taking place on Saturday, June 23, 2018, this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers said they wanted more people to attend. less FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, Dane Andrew holds up his dog Rascal, a Chinese Crest, while walking up the red carpet during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Ugly dogs return for annual Northern California contest 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

MEETING OF THE CORGIS: Corgi Con returns to Ocean Beach in all its sweet, stumpy glory

This year's dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

Now Playing:

SURFING DOGS: Surfing dogs show up to ride the waves at Pacifica beach

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.