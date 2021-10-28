US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 11:19 p.m.
1 of9 Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, escorted by Indonesian immigration officers to Immigration detention center in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States.
The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago socialite, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was found inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.
FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI