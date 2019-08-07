US woman found dead after being swept away on Mexico coast

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican resort of San Jose del Cabo have found the body of a U.S. woman who was swept away by waves two days earlier.

The woman had gone swimming with two men Sunday, and all apparently got into distress.

Both men were saved by lifeguards, but the 24-year-old woman disappeared. Her body was found Tuesday on a beach in San Jose del Cabo.

State prosecutors say the woman had a New York state driver's license. However, the U.S. Embassy did not immediately confirm the woman's name or hometown.