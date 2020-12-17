US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration finalized a proposal Thursday that will allow the government to deny habitat protections for endangered animals and plants in areas that would see greater economic benefits from being developed.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said the rule gives more deference to local governments when they want to build things like hospitals or schools. It also allows exemptions from habitat protections for a much broader array of developments, including at the request of private companies that lease federal lands or have permits to use them.