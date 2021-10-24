US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 5:09 a.m.
1 of5 U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, right, and South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk attend a briefing after their meeting at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, right, speaks during a briefing after a meeting with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, right, speaks during a briefing after a meeting with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A man, holding a banner, stands to denounce policies of the United States and South Korean government on North Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to end a recent series of missile tests and resume negotiations, days after the North performed its first underwater-launched ballistic missile launch in two years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years.
Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss North Korea’s recent missile tests while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled.