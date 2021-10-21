US to give nuclear waste plant in Idaho another try

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Problems plaguing a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho appear to be solved, U.S. officials said Thursday, and converting high-level liquid waste into safer, more easily managed solid material could start early next year.
Joel Case of the U.S. Department of Energy said a test startup without waste will begin next week at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.