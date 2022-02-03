US strike framed to spare civilians after mounting criticism ELLEN KNICKMEYER and CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 3:20 p.m.
1 of7 People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a "successful mission." Residents and activists reported multiple deaths including civilians from the attack. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A damaged room and windows are seen inside a house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 This image from video provided by the Department of Defense and released on Feb. 3, 2022, shows the compound before a raid where Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State Group, died in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. A U.S. official says that the militant leader, one of the world's most wanted terrorists, exploded a bomb that killed himself and members of his family during the overnight raid by an elite U.S. military force. (Department of Defense via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the President's national security team observe from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State group. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP) Adam Schultz/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 President Joe Biden speaks about a counterterrorism raid carried out by U.S. special forces that killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northwestern Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing criticism for civilian deaths in U.S. airstrikes, President Joe Biden targeted the leader of the Islamic State group on Thursday in an approach — a ground raid by special forces — that was riskier for American troops but intended to be safer for the innocent.
Dozens of U.S. commandoes landed outside Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi's Syrian hideout and warned people in nearby homes to stay inside, U.S. officials said. As one of their first moves, they called out to families living inside the same building as al-Qurayshi. By the time the operation ended, the officials said, 10 civilians had been led to safety.
Written By
ELLEN KNICKMEYER and CHRIS MEGERIAN