US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 8:16 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this May 14, 2021 file photo, Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip. The U.S. and the international community are planning to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts, after weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits this week, he will meet with unelected leaders who were sidelined by the protests and outmaneuvered by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, Palestinians wave national and Hamas flags in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem. The U.S. and the international community are planning to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts, after weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits this week, he will meet with unelected leaders who were sidelined by the protests and outmaneuvered by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Mahmoud Illean/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City. The U.S. and the international community are planning to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts, after weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits this week, he will meet with unelected leaders who were sidelined by the protests and outmaneuvered by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Hatem Moussa/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this May 7, 2021 file photo, worshippers chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against the likely evictions of Palestinian families from their homes, at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. The U.S. and the international community are planning to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts, after weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits this week, he will meet with unelected leaders who were sidelined by the protests and outmaneuvered by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Mahmoud Illean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JERUSALEM (AP) — After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts.
But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits on Tuesday, he will meet with Palestinian leaders who were sidelined by the protests and outmaneuvered by the militant Hamas group — and who seem to be more despised by Palestinians than at any time in their long reign.