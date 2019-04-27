US raises travel warning after Sri Lanka suicide bombings

Sri Lankan policeman patrol in a Muslim neighborhood before Friday prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 26, 2019. Across Colombo, there was a visible increase of security as authorities warned of another attack and pursued suspects that could have access to explosives. Authorities had told Muslims to pray at home rather than attend communal Friday prayers that are the most important religious service for the faithful. At one mosque in Colombo where prayers were still held, police armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles stood guard outside. less Sri Lankan policeman patrol in a Muslim neighborhood before Friday prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 26, 2019. Across Colombo, there was a visible increase of security as authorities warned of ... more Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US raises travel warning after Sri Lanka suicide bombings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a heightened travel warning for Sri Lanka after last Sunday's suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

The department is urging Americans to "reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to terrorism."

The U.S. has also ordered the departure of all school-age family members of U.S. government employees. And it has authorized the voluntary departure of nonemergency U.S. employees and family members.

Friday night's advisory warns, "Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka."

Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim militant group for the Easter attacks on churches and hotels. The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility, though officials are still investigating the extent of its involvement.