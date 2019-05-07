US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012, file photo, a U.S. fighter jet lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during exercises in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. is dispatching the USS Abraham Lincoln and other military resources to the Middle East following “clear indications” that Iran and its proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region, according to a defense official on May 5, 2019. less FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012, file photo, a U.S. fighter jet lands on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during exercises in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. is dispatching the USS Abraham Lincoln and other ... more Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says intelligence information that prompted the Pentagon to send an aircraft carrier and Air Force bombers to the Middle East included indications that Iran had moved short-range ballistic missiles aboard boats in or near the Persian Gulf.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive information.

The official says the movement of missiles was among a wider range of troubling intelligence information that led to the decision announced Sunday to speed up the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group from the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East.

At the Pentagon, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters the U.S. was being "very prudent and very measured" in its approach to perceived Iranian threats.