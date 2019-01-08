US job openings fell in November to still-strong 6.9 million

In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo a job opening sign is displayed in a window at a cafe in in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for November. less In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo a job opening sign is displayed in a window at a cafe in in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, the Labor Department reports on job openings ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US job openings fell in November to still-strong 6.9 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell in November from the previous month, but the number of available positions remained healthy.

The Labor Department says job openings slipped 3.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted 6.9 million. That is the fewest openings in five months, but still 16 percent higher than a year ago.

The job market remains strong despite sharp stock market declines last month, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and a slowing global economy that is also bedeviled by trade fights. Last week's blockbuster jobs report helped assuage concerns about the economy, as it showed that hiring reached a 10-month high in December.

The number of people quitting fell in November, the report showed, but the total also stayed at a solid level.