US industrial production rebounds 0.6 percent in June









Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo a worker assembles interior cabinets for a boat at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for June. less FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo a worker assembles interior cabinets for a boat at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 2 of 3 FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a worker walks inside the hot-strip mill at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for June. less FILE- In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a worker walks inside the hot-strip mill at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a worker removes interior parts for a boat that are pre-cut from a machine at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for June. less FILE- In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a worker removes interior parts for a boat that are pre-cut from a machine at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla. On Tuesday, July 17, the Federal Reserve reports ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP US industrial production rebounds 0.6 percent in June 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded last month after being dragged down in May by a fire at an auto parts plant.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — climbed 0.6 percent in June, recovering from a 0.5 percent drop in May. The May reading was warped by a fire at a Michigan parts factory that disrupted production of Ford Motor's F-series pickup trucks, the nation's bestselling vehicle.

American industry appears healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad.

Factory production rose 0.8 percent last month after falling 1 percent in May. Mining output increased 1.2 percent in June, its fifth straight monthly gain. Utility production dropped 1.5 percent.