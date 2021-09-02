US envoy Kerry says China crucial to handling climate crisis Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 4:59 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back the rise in global temperatures, U.S. envoy John Kerry said Thursday.
The State Department said Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”