US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the previous month, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6% to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high.

The figures, included in the government's Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, provide a more detailed snapshot of the job market than the monthly employment report. It reports on job openings as well as the gross number of hires and the number of people quitting their jobs. The monthly jobs figures cover net gains or losses.

On Friday, the government said that employers added 1.8 million jobs in July, the third month of solid gains, but much lower than June's 4.8 million and May gains of 2.7 million.