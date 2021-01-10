US consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 4:30 a.m.
1 of19 An archway in the entrance of Dakhla carries an image of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, in Western Sahara, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. U.S. plans to open a consulate in Western Sahara mark a turning point for the disputed and closely policed territory. U.S. recognition of Morocco’s authority over the land frustrates indigenous Sahrawis seeking independence. But others see the future U.S. consulate as a major boost for Western Sahara cities like Dakhla. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Show More Show Less
DAKHLA, Western Sahara (AP) — Trawlers pack the bustling Western Saharan port of Dakhla, where fish scales glisten from workers’ arms as they roll up their nets and buyers shout bids in a sprawling auction warehouse. Nearby, turquoise waters lap wide, nearly empty Atlantic beaches and diners sip tea in sidewalk cafes.
Plans by the United States to open a consulate in Western Sahara mark a turning point for the disputed and closely policed territory in North Africa. The U.S. move recognizes Morocco's authority over the land — in exchange for Morocco normalizing relations with Israel. Top American and Moroccan officials are in the region this weekend to lay the groundwork for the project.
Written By
MOSA'AB ELSHAMY