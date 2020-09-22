US company pleads guilty to foreign bribery charges

NEW YORK (AP) — An American company pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and agreed to pay $16.6 million in fines.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Sargeant Marine, Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, paid millions of dollars in bribes over several years for contracts concerning the buying or selling of asphalt, used in paving roads and other construction.

The Justice Department said the company's actions violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company used false consulting contracts and fake invoices, and also sent money to offshore bank accounts to facilitate the bribes, according to the department, and brought in profits of more than $38 million.

In December, an executive and part owner of the company, Daniel Sargeant, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the FCPA and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Justice Department said he is awaiting sentencing.