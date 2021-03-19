US and China clash at UN meeting on combatting racism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States accused China on Friday of committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” against Uighur Muslims and other minorities, and China accused the U.S. of discrimination, hatred “and even savage murder of people of African and Asian descent.”
The clash came at the U.N. General Assembly’s commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and was sparked by one line in the speech by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, who talked about being a descendent of slaves, growing up in the segregated South, and surviving racism including being called “an N-word.”