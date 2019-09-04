US Senate hopeful Sethi leaving role as health nonprofit CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi is leaving his role as president and CEO of a health nonprofit in Tennessee.

A statement released Tuesday says the Republican trauma surgeon will transfer the roles at Healthy Tennessee to his wife, Maya Sethi, who co-founded the group with him.

Sethi says he won't be in a leadership position with Healthy Tennessee for the coming months, but still will be involved on the board and will help volunteers treat patients.

The group provides free health fairs, education and symposiums.

Sethi is running in the 2020 race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. President Donald Trump has tweeted that former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will also run, giving him an endorsement.

Democratic attorney and ex-Army helicopter pilot James Mackler is also running.