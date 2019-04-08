US Sen. Todd Young introduces bill to boost nursing program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young is co-sponsoring legislation that would expand a federal program which rewards nurses who work in underserved areas.

The Indiana Republican and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama introduced legislation Thursday that would allow for-profit medical providers to participate in the program.

The Journal Gazette reports the program is currently limited to public and nonprofit providers. It pays 60% of unpaid nursing education debt for registered nurses and advanced registered nurses who work two years at medical facilities suffering critical shortages of nurses.

Young and Jones say the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 1.1 million nurses are needed nationwide as baby boomers age into retirement.

Young says nursing shortages are already being felt in underserved rural and urban areas that are "in dire need of caregivers."

