US Rep. Underwood and GOP Oberweis race too early to call

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ U.S. House race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood and Republican Jim Oberweis was too early to call Thursday because the vote difference between the candidates was narrow and there were still uncounted absentee votes.

Underwood, who's seeking a second term in the longtime GOP territory outside Chicago, was trailing Oberweis by fewer than 800 votes.

“This race is not over until every voter has had their say," Underwood told reporters Thursday. “Once every vote is counted, I feel confident that I'll be reelected to represent this community in Congress."

In Illinois, mailed ballots that arrive by Nov. 17 are counted as long as they're postmarked on or before Election Day.

Oberweis, a state senator and dairy magnate, issued a victory statement Wednesday. The Illinois state senator was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

“With only a handful of outstanding ballots, it appears that I have won a tough fought campaign,” he said.

The traditionally Republican district includes suburban and rural areas. But Underwood ousted four-term Republican Randy Hultgren two years ago in a Democratic wave.

