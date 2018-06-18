US Rep. Ralph Norman backing Warren in SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican member of South Carolina's congressional delegation is again coming out in support of a candidate challenging Gov. Henry McMaster for the GOP nomination.

U.S. Ralph Norman on Monday announced his support for Greenville businessman John Warren over McMaster in the upcoming June 26 runoff.

The first-term congressman initially backed former state public health chief Catherine Templeton, who finished third in last week's GOP primary. Templeton announced last week she was backing Warren in the runoff.

Norman is a real estate developer and former state lawmaker and was elected to the U.S. House in a special election last year. He's seeking his first full term. His district crosses 11 counties from near Columbia, north to spillover suburbs of the banking hub of Charlotte, North Carolina.