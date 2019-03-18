US Rep. Green confirms interest in Senate bid in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green says he's "thinking about" running for a Senate seat opening up in Tennessee but hasn't given much thought to when he'll decide.

On Monday, the first-term congressman told The Associated Press he would need to think he's the person for the job and feel called to run at decision time. He said he's currently focused on his congressional job.

Green's name has long been floated for the 2020 Senate race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander. Popular Republican former Gov. Bill Haslam is also considering running for the office.

Green has drawn encouragement from the conservative Club for Growth, which is also currently attacking Haslam in a push to keep him from running.

Democrat James Mackler has announced he will seek the seat.