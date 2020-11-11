US-House-All, 8th Add,400
335 of 345 precincts - 97 percent
Christina Finello, Dem 187,420 - 43 percent
x-Brian Fitzpatrick, GOP (i) 245,063 - 57 percent
625 of 712 precincts - 88 percent
x-Brendan Boyle, Dem (i) 189,931 - 72 percent
David Torres, GOP 72,930 - 28 percent
856 of 860 precincts - 99 percent
x-Dwight Evans, Dem (i) 327,384 - 91 percent
Michael Harvey, GOP 32,758 - 9 percent
350 of 375 precincts - 93 percent
x-Madeleine Dean, Dem (i) 259,877 - 59 percent
Kathy Barnette, GOP 177,606 - 41 percent
558 of 586 precincts - 95 percent
x-Mary Gay Scanlon, Dem (i) 249,096 - 64 percent
Dasha Pruett, GOP 137,266 - 36 percent
315 of 331 precincts - 95 percent
x-Chrissy Houlahan, Dem (i) 221,598 - 56 percent
John Emmons, GOP 174,329 - 44 percent
326 of 339 precincts - 96 percent
x-Susan Wild, Dem (i) 192,120 - 52 percent
Lisa Scheller, GOP 178,490 - 48 percent
379 of 397 precincts - 95 percent
x-Matt Cartwright, Dem (i) 175,989 - 52 percent
Jim Bognet, GOP 164,361 - 48 percent
430 of 447 precincts - 96 percent
Gary Wegman, Dem 116,101 - 34 percent
x-Dan Meuser, GOP (i) 229,147 - 66 percent
340 of 341 precincts - 99 percent
Eugene DePasquale, Dem 178,996 - 47 percent
x-Scott Perry, GOP (i) 204,983 - 53 percent
310 of 316 precincts - 98 percent
Sarah E. Hammond, Dem 139,640 - 37 percent
x-Lloyd Smucker, GOP (i) 239,847 - 63 percent
531 of 546 precincts - 97 percent
Lee Griffin, Dem 98,937 - 29 percent
x-Fred Keller, GOP (i) 240,547 - 71 percent
481 of 506 precincts - 95 percent
Todd Rowley, Dem 96,201 - 27 percent
x-John Joyce, GOP (i) 266,556 - 73 percent
561 of 564 precincts - 99 percent
Bill Marx, Dem 129,688 - 35 percent
x-Guy Reschenthaler, GOP (i) 238,335 - 65 percent
570 of 600 precincts - 95 percent
Robert Williams, Dem 91,626 - 27 percent
x-Glenn Thompson, GOP (i) 253,686 - 73 percent
440 of 444 precincts - 99 percent
Kristy Gnibus, Dem 142,094 - 41 percent
x-Mike Kelly, GOP (i) 207,344 - 59 percent
627 of 628 precincts - 99 percent
x-Conor Lamb, Dem (i) 216,489 - 51 percent
Sean Parnell, GOP 207,386 - 49 percent
691 of 832 precincts - 83 percent
x-Mike Doyle, Dem (i) 256,615 - 69 percent
Luke Negron, GOP 114,771 - 31 percent
223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Cicilline, Dem (i) 154,811 - 71 percent
Jeffrey Lemire, Ind 27,986 - 13 percent
Frederick Wysocki, Ind 35,008 - 16 percent
236 of 236 precincts - 100 percent
x-James Langevin, Dem (i) 150,776 - 58 percent
Robert Lancia, GOP 108,701 - 42 percent
365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent -GOP Gain
Joe Cunningham, Dem (i) 210,443 - 49 percent
x-Nancy Mace, GOP 215,811 - 51 percent
294 of 294 precincts - 100 percent
Adair Boroughs, Dem 155,118 - 43 percent
x-Joe Wilson, GOP (i) 202,715 - 56 percent
Kathleen Wright, CST 6,163 - 2 percent
338 of 338 precincts - 100 percent
Hosea Cleveland, Dem 95,712 - 29 percent
x-Jeff Duncan, GOP (i) 237,544 - 71 percent
229 of 229 precincts - 100 percent
Kim Nelson, Dem 133,023 - 37 percent
x-William Timmons, GOP (i) 222,126 - 62 percent
Michael Chandler, CST 5,090 - 1 percent
362 of 362 precincts - 100 percent
Moe Brown, Dem 145,979 - 40 percent
x-Ralph Norman, GOP (i) 220,006 - 60 percent
405 of 405 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Clyburn, Dem (i) 197,469 - 68 percent
John McCollum, GOP 89,245 - 31 percent
Mark Hackett, CST 2,646 - 1 percent
321 of 321 precincts - 100 percent
Melissa Watson, Dem 138,857 - 38 percent
x-Tom Rice, GOP (i) 224,984 - 62 percent
693 of 693 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dusty Johnson, GOP (i) 321,977 - 81 percent
Randy Luallin, Lib 75,747 - 19 percent
206 of 206 precincts - 100 percent -Open
x-Diana Harshbarger, GOP 227,562 - 75 percent
Blair Walsingham, Dem 68,126 - 22 percent
Steve Holder, Ind 8,590 - 3 percent
176 of 176 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tim Burchett, GOP (i) 238,447 - 68 percent
Renee Hoyos, Dem 109,298 - 31 percent
Matthew Campbell, Ind 4,574 - 1 percent
293 of 293 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 215,318 - 67 percent
Meg Gorman, Dem 99,510 - 31 percent
Amber Hysell, Ind 5,034 - 2 percent
Keith Sweitzer, Ind 1,988 - 1 percent
216 of 216 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 223,941 - 67 percent
Christopher Hale, Dem 111,885 - 33 percent
x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) Uncontested
263 of 263 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Rose, GOP (i) 257,219 - 74 percent
Christopher Finley, Dem 83,694 - 24 percent
Christopher Monday, Ind 8,139 - 2 percent
277 of 277 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Green, GOP (i) 246,375 - 70 percent
Kiran Sreepada, Dem 94,372 - 27 percent
Ronald Brown, Ind 7,543 - 2 percent
Scott Vieira, Ind 1,952 - 1 percent
244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Kustoff, GOP (i) 226,949 - 69 percent
Erika Pearson, Dem 97,561 - 29 percent
Jon Dillard, Ind 2,983 - 1 percent
James Hart, Ind 3,758 - 1 percent
129 of 129 precincts - 100 percent
Charlotte Bergmann, GOP 48,688 - 20 percent
x-Steve Cohen, Dem (i) 187,258 - 77 percent
Dennis Clark, Ind 3,947 - 2 percent
Bobby Lyons, Ind 2,189 - 1 percent