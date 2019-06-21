UNR lab monitoring swarm of 60 small quakes north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Seismological Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno is closely watching a swarm of dozens of small earthquakes recorded recently in Sun Valley north of Reno and a larger one earlier this month south of Reno.

Lab Director Graham Kent says a sequence of 60 earthquakes in Sun Valley early Wednesday were too small to be felt.

But he says swarms like this have a history of both subsiding and escalating.

Sometimes they culminate in events of magnitude 4 or higher, so he says, "it pays to be prepared."

More than 1,200 people felt the magnitude 3.7 temblor June 6 in Washoe Valley south of Reno.

Kent says it's a gentle reminder that Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the nation, behind Alaska and California.