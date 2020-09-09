UNL suspends sororities, frats over COVID-19 violations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended six sorority and fraternity chapters on its campus after photos and videos showed students in those organizations violating local public health guidelines and university policies.

The suspensions were handed down Tuesday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, and include Alpha Omicron Phi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Thea and Sigma Phi Epsilon. During the suspensions, the Greek chapters may not host or participate in any activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization.

“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.

The move comes as the coronavirus has recently spread through colleges and universities across the U.S. at alarming rates.

UNL administrators learned several Greek houses had hosted large gatherings Monday, which was bid day for several sororities. Attendees were not wearing face coverings or observing social distancing guidelines, officials said.

News of the UNL suspensions came as the state's online virus tracker showed Wednesday that 36,477 virus cases had been confirmed and 406 COVID-19 deaths have occurred since the outbreak began.

Over the past seven days, the state averaged more than 241 new confirmed cases a day, compared with a seven-day average of nearly 212 the week prior, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.