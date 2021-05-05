UN says 155 million people faced severe hunger last year EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 10:39 p.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At least 155 million people faced acute hunger in 2020, including 133,000 who needed urgent food to prevent widespread death from starvation -- and the outlook for 2021 is equally grim or worse, a report by 16 organizations said Wednesday.
The report, which focuses on 55 countries that account for 97% of humanitarian assistance, said the magnitude and severity of food crises last year worsened as a result of protracted conflicts, the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and weather extremes that exacerbated “pre-existing fragilities.”
