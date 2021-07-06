UN rights chief asks world to keep pressure on Myanmar junta

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief on Tuesday praised the “incredible resilience” of Myanmar’s people in helping each other in the wake of a military takeover and violent crackdown, while calling on the international community to keep up pressure on the junta to halt violence and restore democracy.

Michelle Bachelet said the rights situation in Myanmar has changed from a political crisis to a “multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe,” noting that nearly 900 people have been killed and 200,000 forced to flee their homes because of military raids. She noted that the World Food Program has estimated that more than 6 million people are in severe need of food aid.