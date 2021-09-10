UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 2:14 p.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations on Friday sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.
In one case, two Afghan video journalists were beaten with iron rods.