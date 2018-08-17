UN chief: 1 option to protect Palestinians is a new force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says options to protect Palestinian civilians under Israeli occupation range from establishing an armed military or police force to deploying civilian observers or beefing up the U.N. presence on the ground.

The U.N. chief stressed in a report circulated Friday evening that every option would require the cooperation of Israelis and Palestinians, "a sustained cessation of hostilities and additional resources."

But the prospect of getting Israel's consent, especially for a U.N. or non-U.N. armed force, is highly unlikely.

Guterres was responding to a request for proposals in a Palestinian-backed General Assembly resolution adopted in June that blamed Israel for violence in Gaza and deplored its "excessive use of force."

In the 14-page report, the secretary-general called the challenge of protecting Palestinians "highly complex politically, legally and practically."