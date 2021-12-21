UN calls for probe into rape allegations in Sudan protests SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2021 Updated: Dec. 21, 2021 1:54 p.m.
CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual violence including rape and gang rape during mass anti-coup protests in Sudan earlier this week, a spokeswoman said.
Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office in Geneva, said they received “disturbing” reports alleging that 13 women and girls were raped or gang raped in the demonstrations on Sunday in the capital, Khartoum.