UN asks N Korea to clarify alleged shoot-on-sight orders KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 4:42 a.m.
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on July 30, 2021, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army, in Pyongyang, North Korea. U.N. human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure.
FILE - This Sept. 10, 2017, file photo shows a construction site across the Tumen River, the border river between North Korea and China, in Yanbian, China's Jilin province. U.N. human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure. A poster describing an August 2020 proclamation prohibiting acts says trespassers from other countries found on the North Korean side of the Yulu and Tumen rivers will be "shot without prior warning."
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, staff of the Pongnam Noodle House disinfect the tables and windows of the restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea. U.N. human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.N. human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure.
They were referring to a report by a news site focused on North Korea, Daily NK, which published a photo of what it said was a poster describing an August 2020 proclamation prohibiting acts that impede the closure of the northern border, shared mostly with China and a smaller section with Russia.