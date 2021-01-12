UK to use fines to target forced labor in China's Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — British companies will face fines unless they meet new government requirements showing their supply chains are free from forced labor, the U.K.'s foreign secretary said Tuesday as he announced measures aimed at tackling human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in China’s Xinjiang region.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said officials have issued guidance to British firms with links to Xinjiang on how to carry out due diligence checks. The government intends to exclude suppliers when there is evidence of rights violations in their supply chains and also to review export controls to prevent the shipping of any goods that could contribute to such violations in Xinjiang.