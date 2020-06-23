UK to lay out more reopening plans as virus toll eases

A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. less A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close UK to lay out more reopening plans as virus toll eases 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans Tuesday to allow bars, restaurants and museums to begin reopening — the latest easing of lockdown measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The new proposals, set to take effect on July 4, come amid intense pressure to relax a government requirement that people who are indoors must stay 2 meters (6 1/2 feet) apart. Britain’s hospitality businesses have argued that 1 meter (3 feet) apart is enough to stem the spread of the virus. Many British pubs operate in small spaces and are already struggling to survive.

The social distance requirement is also a concern for educators hoping to safely open British schools next fall.

The Conservative government is desperate to restart the stalled British economy and that desire is likely to be reflected in guidance to re-open businesses ranging from hotels to hairdressers.

But scientists are worried that the government is reopening the economy too fast and that a track-and-trace system meant to quickly stamp out any outbreaks is not fully functional.

Britain has Europe's highest death toll from the virus, with over 42,700 dead. That is also the third-highest death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil, which both have much larger populations.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak