UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 5:13 a.m.
1 of4 A woman dances with purple feathers in the West End of London after pubs close, before London moves into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 People sit at restaurant and bar tables in central London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 People leave the Sondheim Theatre, in London, where "Les Miserables" returned to the stage for the first time in almost nine months at the start of December, and now closes as London moves into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions at midnight as a result of soaring case rates, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 People sit outside a pub in Soho, London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Britain's easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like it's still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks that's raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year.
Britain's communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, said further discussions will take place on Wednesday between leaders from the four nations of the U.K. about the planned relaxation. However, he gave no indication that a change would be announced, beyond urging people to think harder about their holiday plans.