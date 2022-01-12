UK's Johnson apologizes for attending lockdown party JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 7:24 a.m.
1 of5 In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson has apologized for attending a garden party during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown. He said Wednesday that there are things the government “did not get right.” Johnson is facing anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can’t quell the furor. (House of Commons/PA via AP) House of Commons/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown in 2020, saying there are things his government “did not get right.”
Johnson is facing a tide of anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can’t quell the furor.