UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools MIKE FULLER, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 10:37 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country's record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections.
Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to isolate, the Cabinet Office said.