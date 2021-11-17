Christmas stretch: UK inflation highest in nearly a decade

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom surged at the fastest rate in nearly a decade in October amid soaring energy cost s, official figures showed Wednesday, a development that has cemented market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.
The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 4.2% in the 12 months through October, from 3.1% the previous month. The bigger-than-expected increase pushed inflation to its highest level since November 2011 and means most people will be enduring a drop in living standards in the run-up to Christmas as household incomes get stretched.