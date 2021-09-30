UK families see hard times ahead as COVID programs end DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 7:14 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Diana Gaglio has been in the economic crosshairs of the pandemic for the past 18 months.
The 53-year-old from Bedfordshire, north of London, was furloughed from her job as entertainment manager for a holiday company when COVID-19 gutted the travel industry, then lost her job altogether just before Christmas. Now her temporary job at a virus testing center is coming to an end, just as the government scraps the emergency program that provided an income the last time she was out of work.