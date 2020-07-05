UIC's business school opens real estate department

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s business school is opening a real estate department, according to university officials.

It’s called the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate is the College of Business Administration's fifth department. There are plans in the works for a bachelor of science major and minor, along with the possibility of a specialized master’s degree.

The department is named for the CEO of TLC Management Co., a Chicago area leasing and management company. Handler donated an undisclosed amount of money to the university, which official say made the department possible.

Handler said in a news release that he wanted to give UIC students “a chance to have a stake in the real estate in their neighborhoods” and create an opportunity for students to find jobs in the industry.

UIC finance professor Daniel McMillen, a consultant at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will lead the department.