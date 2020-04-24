UI fraternity accused of holding party during virus shutdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the University of Iowa are investigating the Sigma Chi chapter there after the fraternity was accused of holding a party in violation of the state’s order limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The frat party allegedly took place March 28 with as many as 50 people and may have involved underaged drinking, the Press-Citizen reported. Iowa City police confirmed receiving a report of a party at the Sigma Chi house, but said no officer responded to the scene.

Sigma Chi Fraternity International did not immediately respond Friday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The university suspended in-person classes earlier in the month and ordered students to evacuate campus dorms by March 29.

Fraternity houses, however, are not on campus or in the university’s authority, school officials said. In a statement, university spokeswoman Hayley Bruce said UI officials strongly encouraged Greek chapters to close their off-campus homes in March. To date, 12 fraternity chapter homes have closed and the remaining 14 chapters’ homes have been open only for members who have a need for housing, Bruce said.