UI Museum of Art makes progress toward completion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some 70 to 80 years ago — in the days of Nile Kinnick, Tennessee Williams and Virgil Hancher — the University of Iowa’s School of Art and Art History began hosting exhibitions and collecting contemporary works, including Max Beckmann’s “Karneval” and the swirling abstraction that is Jackson Pollock’s “Mural.”
The UI opened its first Museum of Art in 1969, expanded it in 1976 and for decades featured and grew its collections until torrential flooding devastated the campus and its exhibition space in 2008.