UConn student killed in head-on crash with bus

MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A University of Connecticut student has been killed after crashing his vehicle into a transit bus.

Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Thomas Paul Leahy, of Tolland, had been driving south on Route 195 in Mansfield Thursday when his SUV crossed the double yellow line and struck a Windham Region Transit District bus heading north on the road at around 8:45 p.m.

Leahy died on the scene. Police say the bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The bus wasn't carrying any passengers at the time.

UConn officials confirmed Leahy was a rising senior on track to graduate next year. They said university staff will be contacting Leahy's friends and other students to offer assistance and counseling.