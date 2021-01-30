UA research: Arizona economy recovering with big variances

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona research indicates the state's economy has seen substantial recovery toward its pre-pandemic peak last February but that the breadth of the recovery during the pandemic has varied widely by both job sector and by geography.

Professor George Hammond of the university's Eller Economic Business and Research Center reports that Arizona as of December outpaced the nation as a whole by replacing over two-thirds of the 294,600 jobs lost from February to April while remaining 90,100 jobs below the February Peak.