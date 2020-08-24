U of Vermont set to welcome students to dorms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — University of Vermont students will begin returning to their residence halls over the course of the week.

In normal years, students arrive on campus during the weekends, but this year it will occur over several days, beginning Tuesday.

Students must receive a negative test for COVID-19 before the arrive on campus. They will be tested when they arrive and weekly until mid-September.

UVM, like many colleges and universities across the state and country, is working to bring students back to campus safely.

In other coronavirus-related news:

—-

NUMBERS

On Monday, the Vermont Health Department reported nine new positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19. The statewide total since the pandemic began is now approaching 1,560.

Three cases were reported in Windham County, two in Chittenden and Rutland counties and one each in Franklin and Washington counties.

The number of deaths remains at 58.