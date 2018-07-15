U of Illinois names alum, 1st woman to head computer science

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A professor who earned her doctorate at the University of Illinois will become the first woman to lead the university's computer science department.

Nancy Amato is a professor of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M University. She will begin her new job in January, pending approval by Illinois trustees.

Amato says she's "humbled and excited" to rejoin her alma mater "during this time of awesome opportunity and explosive interest in our field."

Amato earned her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1995 after completing her bachelor's degree at Stanford University and a master's in computer science from the University of California at Berkeley.