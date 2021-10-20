U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 12:09 p.m.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia.
Austin met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and paid a visit to Romania's eastern Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase.