Two men face federal charges connected to Chicago looting

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against two Chicago men accused of conspiring to burglarize three pharmacies during looting that occurred in the city in May, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

William Lorenz, 40, and Ivan Bermudez, 42, are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit burglary involving a controlled substance. Lorenz was arrested Monday and was ordered released on a recognizance bond. Bermudez was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to make a court appearance.

Lorenz and Bermudez are accused of breaking into three Walgreens stores the evening of May 31, when looting and vandalism broke out during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities say surveillance video show the two entering the closed stores and removing drugs from shelves in the pharmacy.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said Wednesday federal law enforcement would continue to work with Chicago police “to hold looters accountable in federal court, whenever appropriate.”