Two killed in four-vehicle collision in La Crosse County

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a crash involving three vehicles and a milk truck.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 53 north of Holmen. A large milk truck traveling north on Highway 53 was struck by a vehicle which caused two additional vehicles to crash.

Drivers in two of the vehicles were killed. The chain reaction crash closed Highway 53 for several hours.