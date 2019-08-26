Two juveniles arrested following chase in stolen car

Westport police Westport police Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two juveniles arrested following chase in stolen car 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

On Aug. 24 around 7:30 p.m., an employee at Westport Chinese Takeout on Franklin Street reported his vehicle stolen from the premisis. The victim said he parked his vehicle in front of the restaurant to briefly go inside and had left the car unlocked and running, according to police.

From inside the business, the employee then observed two males enter his vehicle and leave the area in it, police said. Assisted by a co-worker, the employee began following it in a separate vehicle while simultaneously contacting police and providing updates on the suspects’ location.

Patrol units were dispatched to the area as the stolen vehicle entered Interstate 95.

A Westport officer was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle on Interstate 95, one mile prior to Exit 19. The officer was able to merge in front of the suspect’s vehicle and active his emergency lights and siren in order to signal them to stop.

According to police the suspects continued driving and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle in the right rear quarter panel, in an effort to elude and maneuver around the patrol car and into the breakdown lane, the police report states. However, there was no room to pass the officer or put the vehicle in reverse due to traffic conditions.

A motor vehicle stop was then conducted and both suspects were taken into custody.

It was later learned both suspects were 17-year-old males from Norwalk. It was also learned the duo were arrested for criminal offenses earlier in the day by the Fairfield Police Department, and due to legal mandates had been subsequently released from the agency’s custody, police said.

One of the two suspects was found to currently be on active juvenile probation and the second was found to have recently been cleared from his probation, according to police.

Both suspects were charged with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. The juvenile operating the vehicle at the time of the incident was also charged with interfering with an officer.

Orders to detain were presented to a judge and granted for both suspects, who were then transported to the custody of the juvenile detention center in Bridgeport on the same date.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com