Two-car accident temporarily closes Easton Road
WESTPORT —A two-car accident temporarily closed Easton Road this morning.
According to the Westport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported motor vehicle accident on Easton Road at the intersection with Catamount Road.
Responding units found a two-car accident with heavy damage to the front of one vehicle. One driver was treated by firefighters and Westport Emergency Services for non life-threatening injuries on the scene before being transported to Norwalk Hospital. The second driver declined transport.
Easton Road was closed for a short time while the accident was cleared, but has since been opened.
