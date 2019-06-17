Two-car accident temporarily closes Easton Road

A two-car accident earlier today temporarily closed Easton Road in Westport

WESTPORT —A two-car accident temporarily closed Easton Road this morning.

According to the Westport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported motor vehicle accident on Easton Road at the intersection with Catamount Road.

Responding units found a two-car accident with heavy damage to the front of one vehicle. One driver was treated by firefighters and Westport Emergency Services for non life-threatening injuries on the scene before being transported to Norwalk Hospital. The second driver declined transport.

Easton Road was closed for a short time while the accident was cleared, but has since been opened.

